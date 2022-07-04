Spectacular light trail coming to Shugborough

Shugborough Hall

It will be hosted on the historic grounds at Shugborough, near Stafford, from November 25 to January 1, 2023, from 4.30pm each night.

The captivating light trail will weave a 1.5km long route around the grounds at the historic hall.

Tickets for the light trail are booked on a starting time slot basis, but people can take as long as they like walking the magical trail.

Visitors will be welcomed into a courtyard where mulled wine and festive street food stalls will be cooking up tasty treats.

Once on the light trail people can expect projections, light tunnels, a wishing tree, interactive light play, animated characters, a stunning 3D mapped projection on the hall and much more.

In previous years the Luminate event has been at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, Margam Park in South Wales, a stunning country park and castle and Coombe Abbey Park in the Midlands.

Daniel Maycock, one of the organisers, said: "We are really looking forward to bringing this magical event to Staffordshire and this amazing venue.

"It’s a historic building with such character, perfect for an enchanting light trial.

"The event is something new and different for the area, we hope most people won't have seen anything like it before – and we can’t wait to open.

"We look forward to welcoming people to this captivating event over the festive period and hope it becomes a favourite family tradition for years to come."

Emyr Thomas, visitor experience officer, added: "At Shugborough we’re very excited to have Luminate at the estate. Last year, some of our team visited a Luminate event at another venue.

"We were very impressed with the experience and we’re excited to see their creativity at Shugborough this year.

"We’re hoping our visitors will enjoy the opportunity to visit the estate after dark and see our parkland and gardens in a different light."