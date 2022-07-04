Mystery of land ownership stumps planting of Queen's Jubilee tree in Staffordshire

Who owns this land? Neil Thomas wants to plant a jubilee tree in Doxey

No-one knows who owns the land where Doxey resident Neil Thomas hopes to plant a wild service tree to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s record-breaking 70-year reign.

The grassy bank outside the 62-year-old’s home in Greensome Lane is regularly mown and maintained by Stafford Borough Council.

However, the authority says it does not own the land and HM Land Registry has no record of who does.

Mr Thomas, a former parish councillor, says: "I have always been a fan of the Queen and thought a service tree near my home for the last 13 years would be a wonderful way to commemorate her outstanding service to this country and to the whole world.

"I can hardly plant a tree on someone else’s land without their permission so I asked the borough council, which regularly cuts the grass. But the council does not own the land and has no record of who does."

Mr Thomas has put out an appeal to find out who owns the land where he wants to plant the Jubilee tree.

He said: "I would love to hear from anyone who can shed any light on this mystery. The tree-planting season does not begin until October so we have three months to find out."

In March, Doxey villagers got together to plant over 100 native trees in an initiative led by the parish Church of St Thomas and St Andrew.

The event was attended by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, James Leavesley.

Mr Thomas has already purchased the "Service Tree" ready to be planted, and he chose it as it is native to the British Isles.

He said: "Wild service trees (Sorbus torminalis) are native to the British Isles and belong to the same large family as the wild rose, hawthorn and rowan or mountain ash.

"But they are much rarer than any of these and often grow on the edge of ancient woodland."