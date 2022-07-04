£3.9 million scheme to improve key Staffordshire roads

The junction at the A5195 and Ogley Hay Road. Photo: Google

Seven roads across the county will be completely resurfaced to make journeys smoother for motorists.

The roads have been chosen based on their current condition and status as a major gateway for traffic.

Those to be resurfaced are the A34 Walton Island, Stone; A5195 Ogley Hay Road roundabout, Burntwood; A51/A518 London Road, Weston; A521 Uttoxeter Road, Blythe Bridge; A460 Wolverhampton Road roundabout, Saredon; B4210 Broad Lane, Essington and Station Road/Dovecliff Road, Rolleston on Dove.

Projects are currently scheduled to start in late summer, with a completion by the end of March next year.

Dates will be dependent on good weather conditions.

The money is part of the £15.5 million pledged by the county council earlier this year to repair and maintain the county’s roads.

The investment will see an estimated extra 9,000 potholes repaired this year, alongside the 35,000 crews repair in a typical year.

David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport said: “Our major resurfacing schemes are targeting main routes that where temporary patching by fixing potholes is no longer viable.

“Although resurfacing a road is incredibly expensive both in terms of materials, time and can bring short-term disruption to motorists, the long-term benefits for all road users will be worth it.

“We know good roads are important for our residents, so these latest projects have been chosen due to their condition and status as major gateways into towns and villages.