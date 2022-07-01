Four thugs steal almost £1,000 in cash and two charity boxes from business

A total of £980, two charity boxes, three Amazon Fire tablets and a number of bottles of spirits were stolen from the premises

Officers are appealing for information after thieves stole almost £1,000 in cash and two charity boxes from a business in South Staffordshire.

Police were called to a premises off Trysull Road in Trysull, just after 8am on Wednesday.

CCTV footage shows four offenders, wearing rucksacks and with their faces covered, accessed the site at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

A total of £980, two charity boxes, three Amazon Fire tablets and a number of bottles of spirits were stolen from the premises.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are currently in the local area conducting house-to-house inquiries and urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"Contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 120 of June 29.