Opportunity to find out more about The Big Red Bike

The Big Red Bike takes people for rides around Lichfield

The Big Red Bike is aimed at the elderly, the disabled, people with dementia and the isolated around Lichfield who are seated comfortably at the front and enjoy the simple pleasure of cycling in the fresh air.

Based at the car park at District Council House in Frog Lane the Charitable Incorporated Organisation is staffed by a team of fully trained volunteers and the bike is fully insured and the service is free.

Councillor Andy Smith, Lichfield district council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: "The Big Red Bike is a fantastic scheme which is bringing pleasure to people who have difficulties with mobility and want to get out in the fresh air.

"It is great to see people enjoying their rides around the city on a special bike and we are delighted to support the organisation delivering the scheme for the benefit of residents."

There is an opportunity for people to find out more at an information afternoon in the Council Chamber on Friday July 15 at 1.30pm.

There will be details of how to book the bike for organisations, the elderly/and or disabled people and for an event.

Attendees can also find out more about how to direct others to the scheme, how to make a donation, how to join as a volunteer and how businesses can help.

Refreshments will be provided and there will also be an opportunity for attendees to have a ride around the council’s car park.

Clare Rawlings of The Big Red Bike said: "Many of you have seen The Big Red Bike around the city and surrounding areas.

"Please come and find out more by joining us at the information afternoon next month."