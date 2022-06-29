Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two defibrillators installed at primary school thanks to parents' fundraising efforts

By Nathan RoweStaffordshirePublished:

Two defibrillators have been installed at a primary school in Staffordshire thanks to the fundraising efforts of parents.

Pictured back, head teacher Jane Davies, front left, Emilie Rhodes, Sarayah Dingle, Ava Grantham, Bodhi Dingle and Rachel Dingle
Pictured back, head teacher Jane Davies, front left, Emilie Rhodes, Sarayah Dingle, Ava Grantham, Bodhi Dingle and Rachel Dingle

Originally, Rachel Dingle planned to raise funds for one defibrillator, but after the response, two have now been installed at Fulfen Primary School in Burntwood.

More than £4,000 was raised thanks to almost 70 people who turned out for a sponsored walk back in March.

Around 35 pupils from the school in Burntwood dressed up alongside their parents for the walk around Chasewater Country Park.

Rachel, whose children go to the school, organised the event with another parent – having installed more than 20 defibrillators across the region.

She raises money through CRY ALEX, set up in memory of her brother Alex Brown who died from a cardiac arrest in 2015 – helping set up more than 20 defibs across Wolverhampton, Walsall and Lichfield.

The 36-year-old, who was originally from Wolverhampton said: "They have been installed on the gates and inside reception area.

"The response has been great, we managed to raise an extra £1000 which is being donated to the school for their community gardens.

"We raised £4,000 in total from the walk and a raffle at a jubilee event at the school.

"It is brilliant to see it in place now, the children are asking what's that what's that, they are very interested."

The defibs are all installed through AEDdonate, based in Stone, who also offer training for use of the life-saving equipment.

Rachel added: "They are only young but it has really stirred them up.

"We are holding training through the charity which has installed the defibs.

"There will be whole school assemblies on the training, showing the children how to get the defibs out the box and use them."

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News