Information released on impact of Games event in Cannock Chase Forest

The full details of which roads will be closed and what restrictions will be in place have been released for Cannock Chase

Cannock Chase Forest will be home to the men's and women's mountain bike competitions on Wednesday, August 3, with the session running between 11.30am and 4pm.

As with the cycling time trial in Wolverhampton and Dudley, there will be changes to the way people can travel and park around the competition venue at Birches Valley, with a number of permit-access-only roads and no-stopping restrictions in place around Hednesford and Rugeley.

The following roads around the competition venue are permit-access-only: Birches Valley, Church Close, Millside, Oakley Copse, Post Office Lane, Quarry Close, Slitting Mill Road, St Johns Close, Field Place, Horns Croft and Jones Lane.

Additionally, Birches Valley Road will be 20mph speed limit and Slitting Mill Road will be 40mph speed limit on the day.

The following roads will be no-stopping roads on the day: Brindley Heath Road, Kingsley Wood Road, Marquis Drive, Penkridge Bank Road, Rifle Range Corner, Shooting Butts Lane and Stafford Brook Road, with Penkridge Bank Road being 20mph speed limit on the day.

People living or working on a controlled parking or permit-access-only road will need to get a permit, which are free and issued by Staffordshire County Council, with two permits automatically issued to residents and businesses.

In terms of public transport, some changes will be made to timetables and routes, and changes can be checked by going to tfwm.org.uk, while pedestrian and cycling access will be unrestricted on roads in the area.

Care workers and essential visitors will need permits to visit homes and go past vehicle permit checkpoints, while emergency services will aim to run as normal during the event period.

Information sessions are being prepared to help inform residents and businesses of how the event will impact them.