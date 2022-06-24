Cannock Chase Council announces major taxi policy consultation

This consultation will include air quality, electric and hybrid vehicles, wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAV’s), CCTV in licensed vehicles and ears which have been written off by insurers but have been purchased as hire cars.

The consultation document invites responses from all parties who might have an interest in the taxi licence trade and seeks their views on when the council will only licence electric and hybrid vehicles.

And the date when the council will stop licensing petrol and diesel vehicles and improve wheelchair access among taxis.

Councillor Val Jones, portfolio leader for health and wellbeing, said: "I welcome this consultation on revisions to the Council’s Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy, which gives an opportunity to comment on key areas affecting safety and accessibility.

"It is important that the Council hears the views of everyone in relation to proposals for licensing Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVs), provision of CCTV in vehicles, and the circumstances in which vehicles written off by insurers may licensed."

Councillor Justin Johnson, portfolio leader for environment and climate change, said "The Council is determined to do all it can to improve local air quality and these proposals present an exciting opportunity to address this challenge. I would urge anyone with an interest in reducing vehicle emissions to review the proposals we are putting forward in respect of vehicle standards. The Council is interested to hear your views and will consider all responses to this policy consultation."