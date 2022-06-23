Notification Settings

Vital support centre chosen as Tamworth mayor's charity for year ahead

By Matthew Panter

Tamworth Borough Council’s Mayor has announced The Tamworth Wellbeing & Cancer Support Centre as her chosen charity for the 2022/2023 mayoral year.

Tamworth Well-being and Cancer Support Centre
Tamworth Well-being and Cancer Support Centre

The Mayor, Cllr Moira Greatorex will arrange fundraising events during the year to raise funds for the centre.

Cllr Greatorex was sworn in as mayor last month at a traditional ceremony which takes place in the Town Hall at the start of each new civic year.

The new Mayor said: "I am delighted to announce that I will arranging events to raise funds for this amazing local centre which delivers a valuable service to our local community.

"I hope residents of Tamworth will help support me with the events over the next coming year.”

Paula Da-Silva, Charity Manager for Tamworth Wellbeing & Cancer Support Centre, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the Mayor’s charity for this year.

"I am really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together this coming year.

“I think the main priority for us both is to raise awareness of the charity and to let everybody know we are here”.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield.

