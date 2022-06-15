Charity is first to be accredited

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire team celebrating its ISO:9001 accreditation, the first organisation of its type to achieve this award in the UK

The Community Foundation for Stafford was the branch within the network to achieve ISO 9001 certification, which ensures organisations meet the highest statutory and regulatory standards.

The Stafford-based foundation raises and distributes funds on behalf of local authorities, businesses and individuals to the voluntary sector.

Inspectors gave the foundation a near-perfect score.

The charity's head of operations, Adam Berrisford, said the certification was evidence that the foundation met the highest standards in quality, customer focus and due diligence.