Woman in hospital after falling from bridge above A38 then hit by HGV lorry

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

A woman is in hospital after falling from a bridge above the A38 in Staffordshire and then hit by a HGV lorry.

A38 near Clay Mills
Staffordshire Police began receiving calls about a woman in distress on a bridge near the Clay Mills, by Burton-on-Trent, around 6.10pm on Saturday.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an incident on the A38 this evening (Saturday 11 June).

"A report of a woman in distress on a bridge on the southbound carriageway, near the Clay Mills turn, was received at around 6.10pm."

The spokesman added: "It is believed the woman, who had climbed over the railings, was then involved in a collision with a HGV. She has been taken to hospital with leg and arm injuries.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who helped at the scene, and ask that they get in touch if they haven't already spoken with officers."

Any witnesses, or drivers with relevant dash-cam footage, should send a direct message to Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 552 of 11 June.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

