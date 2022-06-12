Woman in hospital after falling from bridge above A38 then hit by HGV lorry

A38 near Clay Mills

Staffordshire Police began receiving calls about a woman in distress on a bridge near the Clay Mills, by Burton-on-Trent, around 6.10pm on Saturday.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an incident on the A38 this evening (Saturday 11 June).

"A report of a woman in distress on a bridge on the southbound carriageway, near the Clay Mills turn, was received at around 6.10pm."

The spokesman added: "It is believed the woman, who had climbed over the railings, was then involved in a collision with a HGV. She has been taken to hospital with leg and arm injuries.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who helped at the scene, and ask that they get in touch if they haven't already spoken with officers."