Flying high at special Weston Park event

Left to right: Matthew Bishop, Steve Haughty, Steve Bishop and Richard Goodwin prepare for the Air Show

The Weston Park Air Show – International takes place from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19 at the stately home on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border.

The show takes place within the Capability Brown landscaped park and will include model and full size aircraft displays, off-road and circuit model car racing, model boats, drone displays and helicopters.

The flying line-up over the weekend includes the Global Stars Aerobatic Formation Team, Richard Goodwin and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring a Lancaster Bomber and Hurricane.

Jennifer Astbury, head of estate operations, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming this much-loved show back to Weston. The Wrekin Model Flying Club have put a really exciting and thrilling line up together for the weekend.”

As well as all the displays taking place, there’s a whole host of stalls to see with a huge trade line-up, craft fair, food and drink stalls, fun fair and live music in the evenings.

On Saturday, the Aerial Pyro Spectacular will light up the sky with formation aerobatics and night time pyrotechnics.

The finale will feature a spectacular display set to music by the award winning Fire Monkey Pyro Fireworks team.

Tickets for the Weston Park Air Show International are available on-line priced at £15 per adult, £6 per child and £35 per family. On the day, admission is priced at £20 per adult.

Tickets to the Aerial Pyro Spectacular are £30 per car – up to six people – when booked on-line. Tickets are £40 per car on the night.