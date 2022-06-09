Notification Settings

Waterworld park evacuated after 'number of visitors' taken ill

Published: Last Updated:

A Staffordshire water park was evacuated and two people taken to hospital after visitors reported feeling unwell.

West Midlands Ambulance crews attended

Waterworld, in Stoke-on-Trent, was shut down yesterday afternoon when staff and customers complained of having 'burning eyes', 'throat irritation' and 'nausea'.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were called to Festival Way at 1.55pm to reports of people feeling unwell and attended with the hazardous area response team and air ambulance.

They said two patients were taken to hospital, and 46 out of 110 people evacuated received treatment by medics at the location before being discharged.

Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

They added the majority of people had been issued with medical advice and discharged.

