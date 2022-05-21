Stafford students joined by Viking as part of walking campaign

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/05/22.Viking 'Ragnar the Bold' along with County Councillor David Williams and co-headteacher Jacqui Brian promote Walk to School week with pupils from Tillington Manor Primary School, Stafford..

Youngsters from Tillington Manor Primary School, in Stafford, were joined by the historical figures from the 'Hiking with a Viking' theatre production.

The Theatre in Education Programme, held across 16 primary schools in Stafford and Burton, helped to highlight the benefits of walking and cycling to school.

Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "With summer fast approaching, this is a great time to deliver this initiative whilst being able to link it with national campaigns, such as Walk to School Week.

"This is a great opportunity to not only help take some cars off the road but to encourage different forms of sustainable travel as alternatives. Not only does more active travel help to keep families fit and healthier and save money on fuel, but it helps to ease congestion too.

"Walking, cycling or even scooting to school have so many benefits for the community and it’s something we are keen to see more of."

The national campaign, which started on Monday, aimed to encouraged parents and children that can to ditch the car or the bus for the week – and put their walking shoes on and walk to school.