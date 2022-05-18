Ex-teacher to cycle 230 miles in memory of late wife

Peter Sidgwick on his bike

Peter Sidgwick, of Hednesford, will cycle to St Margaret’s Bay, outside Dover, on a six-day journey via Stratford on Avon, Oxford, Slough, Blackheath and Maidstone, setting out next Wednesday.

Peter’s wife Trish, 71, was a much-loved teacher at West Hill Primary and also taught at Longford Juniors as well as supply roles at other local schools. She died in August last year from a heart attack related to rheumatoid arthritis, from which she had suffered for many years.

At the time, the couple were enjoying a break at the caravan they owned in Kent, where they had spent 13 years holidaying together.

They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year and Peter, 74, said: “That’s why it’s so important for me to do this. I’d like to raise as much as I can.”

Peter, who taught at the old Cannock Grammar School and was deputy head at Joseph Leckie School, in Walsall, is raising money for the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society. Nearly £1,000 has already been pledged at patriciasidgwick.muchloved.com and he hopes he can add to the £2,500-plus he has already raised since his wife’s death.