Ex-teacher to cycle 230 miles in memory of late wife

By Lisa O'Brien

A former teacher is getting on his bike for a 230-mile trek in memory of his late wife.

Peter Sidgwick on his bike

Peter Sidgwick, of Hednesford, will cycle to St Margaret’s Bay, outside Dover, on a six-day journey via Stratford on Avon, Oxford, Slough, Blackheath and Maidstone, setting out next Wednesday.

Peter’s wife Trish, 71, was a much-loved teacher at West Hill Primary and also taught at Longford Juniors as well as supply roles at other local schools. She died in August last year from a heart attack related to rheumatoid arthritis, from which she had suffered for many years.

At the time, the couple were enjoying a break at the caravan they owned in Kent, where they had spent 13 years holidaying together.

They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year and Peter, 74, said: “That’s why it’s so important for me to do this. I’d like to raise as much as I can.”

Peter, who taught at the old Cannock Grammar School and was deputy head at Joseph Leckie School, in Walsall, is raising money for the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society. Nearly £1,000 has already been pledged at patriciasidgwick.muchloved.com and he hopes he can add to the £2,500-plus he has already raised since his wife’s death.

Peter is no stranger to the saddle, having cycled on all seven continents, including Antarctica. While raising money for Mencap, he has ridden in Brazil, China, Russia and the USA.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

