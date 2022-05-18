Artists show off talents with latest creations

Lynda Humphries, Gill Turner, Dave Barnes with Loz Robinson

The 24-member strong Heath Hayes Art Society have plenty to celebrate as this year marks its 40th anniversary since it was launched.

Wolseley by Lynne Cornes

The group is holding its spring exhibition at the library, in Hednesford Road, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic with at at least 50 pieces of artwork on show.

Paintings include oils, watercolours, pastels and acrylics displaying a variety of styles and talent.

Heath Hayes Art Society spokesperson Gill Turner says: "It's been really good to meet together in person after the lockdowns. Fortunately we're on Facebook and we were able to keep in touch with each that way during the worst of the pandemic.

"We did miss the friendships and at times we were did wonder if we'd ever be able to come back, but thankfully here we are. We didn't lose anyone to the virus although a couple of us caught a mild form of it and recovered.

"We have more than 50 works on display including landscapes and seascapes and some are large and some are on sale. people can come into the library and take a look. We're also looking for new members to join the group.

"We normally have a spring exhibition and another in November.

The Old Barn by D Bishop

"The society was actually formed by a group of men 40 years ago, so this is a special anniversary year and the meetings have been held at the library for many years."

Hednesford South ward representative for Cannock Chase District council Paul Woodhead was invited to judge the exhibits.

Heath Hayes Community Library is open Tuesdays 2pm-4pm; Thursdays and Fridays 9am-1pm; and Saturdays 9.30am-1pm.