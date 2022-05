42-year-old Rudi Bennett was last seen on Monday afternoon on Corporation Street in Stafford.

Rudi is described as of mixed-heritage, approximately 6ft 3in tall, with cornrows, and has a Midlands’ accent.

Anyone who has seen Rudi or those who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 685 of 16 May.