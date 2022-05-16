Staffordshire children urged to walk to school this week

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council

The national campaign, which starts today (Monday), is encouraging parents and children that can, to ditch the car or the bus for the week, to put their walking shoes on and walk to school.

Staffordshire County Council’s school travel team will be visiting schools throughout the week and talking to pupils offering advice on how to make that important move to more active travel.

As part of the campaign, 16 primary schools in Stafford and Burton will also be taking part in a Theatre in Education Programme to help promote active and sustainable travel. The fun but educational drama ‘Hiking with the Viking’, will help highlight the benefits of walking and cycling to school, using public transport and car sharing, whilst demonstrating the effects of car pollution.

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "With summer fast approaching, this is a great time to deliver this initiative whilst being able to link it with national campaigns, such as Walk to School Week.

"This is a great opportunity to not only help take some cars off the road but to encourage different forms of sustainable travel as alternatives. Not only does more active travel help to keep families fit and healthier and save money on fuel, but it helps to ease congestion too.

"Walking, cycling or even scooting to school have so many benefits for the community and it’s something we are keen to see more of."

Alongside Walk to School Week, staff from the authorities climate change team are also encouraging residents to try to do 10,000 steps a day throughout May. As part of National Walking Month, the team hope to cut down on carbon emissions whilst promoting the fact that walking instead of driving is not only healthier but also helps reduce air pollution.