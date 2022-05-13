Stafford care provider in top 20 for West Midlands

Bluebird Care Stafford is in the top 20 for the fourth year running

Bluebird Care Stafford received the award from the leading reviews site for home care - homecare.co.uk - alongside its sister provider in Burton-on-Trent.

The award is based on the home care providers' reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Staff at the care home are over the moon to make the top 20, as there are over a thousand home care providers in the West Midlands.

Emily Jones, registered manager at Bluebird Care Stafford, said: “We are thrilled to receive the Home care Award for 2022.

“Myself and the team pride ourselves on the continued high standards and on offering a service that we would happily receive for our own loved ones.

“We are very proud of each and every member of our team. Together we play a vital role in the service we provide, continuing to deliver the best person-centred care and put our customers at the very centre of everything we do.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is crucial as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion.

“The past two years have been particularly hard for disabled and older people, as many were forced to self-isolate to protect themselves from Covid, with care workers playing a vital role in keeping them mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.”

“Bluebird Care Stafford has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the West Midlands!”

Bluebird Care East Staffs & South Derbyshire, based in Burton-on-Trent, also made the top 20

Rick Parekh, director of the two award-winning Bluebird Care businesses, said: “We are completely overwhelmed and very honoured to be receiving these awards, especially as this is the fourth year for Bluebird Care Stafford, and the second time for Bluebird Care East Staffs and South Derbyshire.

“It is a wonderful achievement to be recognised as being among the best in the area. I am immensely proud of all our wonderful teams for their dedication and hard work in continuing to deliver the important services we provide.

“This award is for them and their outstanding work and commitment, especially over what has been a very challenging year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere thanks to all our customers as well as their relatives and would like to express my gratitude to all those who have taken the time to review our services.