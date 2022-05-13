Mercedes completely engulfed in fire on M6

Near M6 Junction 10

The fire service received a call to the incident, reporting a car on fire in the hard shoulder, at 17.49pm on Thursday.

Pictures show the car completely engulfed in flames just after Bentley Lane Bridge, in between Junction 10 and 11, heading southbound.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service, said: "We received call at 17.49pm to a Mercedes saloon vehicle alight on the M6.

"Crews from Cannock and Penkridge fire stations attended the scene.