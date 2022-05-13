Notification Settings

Mercedes completely engulfed in fire on M6

By Nathan Rowe

A Mercedes saloon car was engulfed in flames on the hard shoulder of the M6 after it caught fire.

Near M6 Junction 10
The fire service received a call to the incident, reporting a car on fire in the hard shoulder, at 17.49pm on Thursday.

Pictures show the car completely engulfed in flames just after Bentley Lane Bridge, in between Junction 10 and 11, heading southbound.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service, said: "We received call at 17.49pm to a Mercedes saloon vehicle alight on the M6.

"Crews from Cannock and Penkridge fire stations attended the scene.

"Two breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used and we left the scene at 6.50pm.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

