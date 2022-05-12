Inspirational Staffordshire residents handed accolades after being named in Queen's New Year's Honours

Group shot, (Left to Right) Vice-Lord-Lieutenant James Leavesley, Ian Mountford BEM, Adam Prince BEM, Emily Doorbar BEM, Lianne Jayne Al-Khaldi BEM, Barry Michael Bond MBE, Lord-Lieutenant Ian Dudson.

Staffordshire County Council hosted a special ceremony at the County Buildings in Stafford where medals were presented to this year's recipients.

Emily Doorbar, Adam Ralph Prince, Ian Derek Mountford and Lianne Jayne Al-Khaldi all received British Empire Medals (BEMs) for their work.

And Barry Michael Bond was handed an MBE by Lord-Lieutenant for Staffordshire Mr Ian Dudson CBE KStJ at the event on behalf of The Queen.

Talking about the awards, Mr Dudson said: "The British Empire Medal is now well established as part of our Honours system, often uniquely recognising voluntary contributions at a very local community level. The contributions have also been more evident and vital during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am delighted that we now have another five more Staffordshire residents who have been awarded personal honours recently. Their wonderful contributions have been recognised accordingly and I am privileged to have presented their medals on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Emily, from Stafford, received a BEM for her work in developing a local contact tracing service during the pandemic. She said: "Receiving the award has been a shock and something I wasn’t expecting. As a team we knew how important it was to work together to put support in place for our residents, especially at a time when so much was unknown. I feel proud that we were able to be there for our residents when they needed us and to make a positive difference.

"Contact tracing has played an essential part in our response to Covid-19 and not only has it helped Staffordshire to keep our residents safe, it provided a way for us to connect with our community and offer support at a time when they needed it most. It’s not something I have done before, so it’s fair to say it’s been a challenge, but a rewarding one.”

Meanwhile Lianne Jayne Al-Khaldi received a BEM for services to the community in Stafford, Ian Derek Mountfourt was given one for services in Stoke-on-Trent particularly during Covid-19, Adam Ralph Prince was recognises for services to the community in Burnham.

And Barry Michael Bond was recognised for services to the voluntary and charitable sectors.

Councillor Phil Hewitt, vice-chairman of the authority who hosted the event, said: "It was a great privilege for me to host these presentations and honour these fantastic people, who have done so much for our communities.