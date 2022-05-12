Every home in Cannock Chase to receive new recycling bags by next week

Councillor Justin Johnson with one of the bags

Every property will have one by May 20 as part new dual stream recycling service to improve the quality of recycling.

The council’s contract for the sorting of dry mixed recycling came to an end earlier this year, with the new contract including the requirement for paper and card to be collected separately, to all other dry recycling materials.

If the council continued to recycle as it was, it would have seen a fourfold cost increase for the processing of our dry recycling per tonne, to Cannock Chase taxpayers.

Therefore, the council took the decision to change to a dual stream collection service to save those costs.

Councillor Justin Johnson, portfolio leader for environment and climate change, said: "The introduction of the blue bag, alongside our neighbouring authorities, is to ensure that our service reflects the national changes in the waste and recycling industry.

"The dual stream service will not only give residents additional capacity to recycle, it will also ensure that any paper and card recycled, isn’t contaminated, by keeping it separate from other dry recycling.

"I know this is a big change for residents but it’s a change we need to make to future proof the service.

"There is an extensive Frequently Asked Questions page on our website for residents that want to know more.

"We are extremely grateful to all of our residents who continue to recycle correctly and help to ensure that we don’t have any contaminated loads."