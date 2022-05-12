Bikers gear up to remember inspirational Stephen Sutton

Thousands of pounds were raised at the 2019 event

The Stephen Sutton Ride Out takes place on Sunday in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Ride Out has become an annual event, first taking place in 2013, before Stephen's death.

Stephen died the following year, having made a huge contribution as a Teenage Cancer Trust ambassador and fundraiser.

Stephen Sutton

Having been first diagnosed with colorectal cancer at the age of 15, the Burntwood teenager, made a bucket list of things he wanted to achieve.

A goal of raising £10,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust at number one on his list. He went on to raise millions and more than £5.8m has now been raised in his name.

This year’s Stephen Sutton Ride Out comes after a two-year break due to the pandemic, with the event having raised more than £50,000 for charity over the years.

The last time the event was staged in 2019, a total of £8,000 was raised adding to Stephen’s fundraising total.

Stephen’s mother Jane said: “We are hoping people will once again come out as they have done every year, since the first ‘Ride-Out’ in 2013 to give us a wave and ‘thumbs-up’ as we pass along the 27-mile route.”

The event starts at 10.30am at Lichfield Rugby Club with bikers departing on the A51 to Hopwas from 11am.

They will arrive at Coton Lane, Tamworth at 11.10am and head off on the Tamworth Road, reaching Alrewas at 11.25am.

They then head to Kings Bromley and then south on the A515 to the A51, then East to the Bowling Green.

They eventually arrive in Burntwood, finishing at Burntwood Rugby Club at about noon, where there will be live music, food and motorcycle stalls and family events.

The schedule for Sunday

BJ catering will be looking after food requirements at Lichfield while there will be some fantastic food stalls at Burntwood Rugby Club to include Project D, Oregano Kitchen, A&S catering and Cannock Dairy Ice Cream.