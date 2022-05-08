Notification Settings

Fire service welcomes new recruits

By Lisa O'Brien

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed a set of new firefighters to its ranks.

Seven people have joined the service and are taking part in the National Firefighter Apprenticeship Programme.

They are carrying out a series of tasks required to pass a succession of training modules that are aimed at giving them the practical and technical skills needed to meet the demands of a modern day firefighter.

These include training sessions on hose and ladder use, breathing apparatus, hazardous materials, swift water, working at heights, prevent and protect, road traffic collisions and trauma care.

Upon completion of their training this summer, a special presentation ceremony will be held, before the firefighters are posted to a station in the county.

They will then spend the next two-and-a-half years completing an apprenticeship programme.

The cohort bring a vast range of experience between them with previous job roles including an RAF Regiment Gunner, a gardener, a JCB engineer and a military police officer.

Station manager Lee Chevin, from the service’s learning and development team, said: “We are delighted to welcome these new recruits to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. The course is well under way and they are making great progress so far.

“From responding to emergencies to early intervention and educating communities; they will go on to help make a safer Staffordshire.”

