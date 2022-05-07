Women of Staffordshire Police honoured for 'valuable contribution'

Staffordshire Police officers, volunteers and staff have been honoured

The Staffordshire Association for Women in Policing (SAWP), honoured the women of Staffordshire Police for their dedication, commitment and excellent contribution to policing.

The event took place on Wednesday with the awards being presented by Chief Constable Chris Noble at County Buildings in Stafford.

Chris Noble, chief constable, said: “We presented the Staffordshire Association for Women in Policing (SAWP) awards to those officers and staff who have been recognised through this formal support network as achieving standards of excellence across a range of categories both community focused and in support of colleagues within the force.

“It is an honour as the Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police to present these awards, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the award recipients for the valuable contribution they have made in keeping Staffordshire safe.”

Winners included PC Sophie Boden, who has been highly commended by the British Association for Women in Policing (BAWP) for coaching and mentoring.