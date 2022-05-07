Family of famous diver handed posthumous plaque in world first

COPYRIGHT - EXPRESS&STAR. DW. 12/5/2004. Deep sea diver Carl Spencer, of Heath Hayes, Cannock, with some of his equipment.

Carl Spencer, from Kings Bromley in Staffordshire, became the second person in the world to be awarded with the posthumous Golden Trident Award – the Oscar of the underwater world.

The father-of-two, died while leading a National Geographic documentary crew on a dive to explore the Titanic’s sister ship, The Britannic, in May 2009.

Now, his widow Vicky Ann Spencer-Kibble, founder of VASK therapy from Kings Bromley, has scooped up the award on his behalf and has described it as an “epic achievement.”

She said: “Legends are born out of the blue and my late husband, Carl would absolutely love this.

“What an epic achievement, so thank you to everyone who has made this happen. That's what Carl was brilliant at, making things happen, and as a bereaved family we will always honour, where and when we can.

“To know that Carl is continuing to help inspire the next generation to continue what he started is a true honour and he would have loved that.”

In 1988, the bronze plaque was placed on the Britannic wreck, off Kea, Greece, with the wording in "tribute to J. Cousteau" in honour of French explorer Jacque-Yves Cousteau, who discovered its resting place in 1975.

UK Scuba diving expert Dean Martin then discovered, by chance, that the foundry had made a second copy of the plaque after he unearthed it within a diving collector’s memorabilia that he picked up at auction.

Dean had the idea to get every diver who has dived to the Britannic wreck, to sign their name on the back of the plaque.

Carl Spencer died before Dean's discovery, but now, thanks to new technology, Carl's signature has been specially-lasered on to the plaque.

Martin Parker, managing director of AP Diving and friend to the Spencer family, said: “The plaque lived in our conference room at AP Diving for a few years and we took it to dive shows in the UK, France and Germany to allow divers to sign it before going back to Dean."

Mr Parker, from Coventry, added: “One name though was sadly missing, that of Carl Spencer.

“Carl's humble demeanour and quick wit won over everyone he met and in the process he created and helped to organise some extremely successful expeditions to the Britannic.

"He even wangled a trip to the Titanic, and a Royal Navy minesweeper to help search a missing X5 in Northern Norway.

“The pride shown by everyone who signs the plaque is something to behold, but we did notice that no-one put their signature in the middle of the plaque.