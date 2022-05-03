All-time high number of athletes register for Staffordshire Ironman

Lydia Dant was first woman across the line at 2021 Staffordshire Ironman

The organisers said the huge numbers signing up for the event due to be held on June 12 reflect a growing appetite for triathlon, which features swimming, cycling and running segments.

This year’s event marks the first full capacity race since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic led to the competition being cancelled in 2020 and a smaller field of around 1,000 from home and overseas taking part last year.

Current event registrations show a 6.7 per cent increase since 2019 and a 4.4 per cent increase from the inaugural 2015 race.

So far 173 Staffordshire-based participants including Andy Stone, 40, from Eccleshall, who will be fundraising for drug and alcohol service Staffordshire Treatment and Recovery Service (STARS), are currently registered, while Stafford Triathlon Club is due to field 64 competitors.

Race director Rebecca Sutherland said: “Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire is our first race of the season and it’s inspiring to see record numbers registered to participate. We’re looking forward to welcoming back old and new athletes, and making that finish line feeling possible for even more participants at this year’s event.

"We’d like to thank the councils and all the dedicated suppliers, staff, and volunteers that help make Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire a success year on year.”

The race will see 45 of the top finishers qualify for Intermountain Healthcare Ironman 70.3 World Championship, in St George, Utah, on October 28 and 29.

Staffordshire County Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economy Councillor Philip White said: “We’re pleased to see Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire return to the county this year and with more athletes than ever before.

"It means we can once again showcase Staffordshire to visitors from across the UK and the world. We’re an outward looking county with fantastic natural assets, visitor attractions, and places to stay, and we work closely with our neighbours to provide an excellent visitor experience. We look forward to welcoming athletes, their families and friends to Staffordshire in June.”

The course includes a 1.2-mile reservoir swim at Chasewater, a 56-mile bike course through countryside including Cannock Chase and a 13.1-mile run alongside the River Sow and Stafford town centre, ending in Market Square.

Stafford's leisure boss Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge said: “This is a fantastic event and one of the most exciting and popular in the Staffordshire sporting calendar. It is another wonderful opportunity to showcase the county to the thousands who take part from around the globe or come to support the competitors.

"I am looking forward to joining the crowds, both out on the course and then cheering home the runners, as they make their way to the finish line in the heart of our county town. I hope it will be a great opportunity for businesses and residents to get involved in what has always been a wonderful and busy weekend in our borough.”

Last year’s winner's Hugh Brashaw and Lydia Dant finished respectively with times of 4:07:21 and 4:30:33.