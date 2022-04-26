Libraries helping locals explore the great outdoors during Staffordshire Day

Victoria Wilson

The celebration events are taking place on May 1 as the county comes together to share its pride and celebrate.

This year’s theme is the great outdoors and the county’s 43 libraries are standing by with a treasure chest of resources, books, guides and displays to help highlight the best places to visit.

Local history books, maps for walking and discovering the countryside along with walking guides and other books about Staffordshire - from history, folklore and ghosts to true crime are being made available.

Many libraries will also be running their own activities and have displays in the run up to the celebration with information on local beauty spots and places of interest.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council said: "We’re all looking forward to celebrating our amazing countryside as part of this year’s Staffordshire Day celebrations and it’s great that libraries are joining in.

"We’re an absolutely beautiful county with so much on offer.

"With national treasures like Cannock Chase, the Peak District, part of The National Forest and numerous country parks and green spaces, we have so much to explore and be proud of.

"Libraries will have all sorts of resources, books, guides and maps on many of these wonderful places, so a trip to your local library could set you off on your adventures.

"As in previous years, we want everyone to join in the celebrations so make sure the date is in your diary, May 1 and take part in some of the many events running over the week."

At Perton library, people are invited to join staff and volunteers for an eight mile walk to discover the great outdoors on Staffordshire Day.