Stafford musical youth theatre celebrates its 15th anniversary

Musical Youth Theatre Stafford celebrates its 15th birthday

Musical Theatre Stafford, formerly Stafford Operatic Society, celebrates its centenary this year, the same year its youth division, Musical Youth Theatre Stafford (MYTS), celebrates its 15th birthday.

Run by a volunteer committee, MYTS provides an environment for young people between the ages of eight and 18 to develop and hone their skills in all spheres of performance, building confidence and creating a strong sense of community.

Over the past 15 years, MYTS has had several hundred young performers pass through its doors and averages 65 members a year.

Many of their members stay with MYTS until they go off to university, spending their formative years as part of this close-knit group.

Sue Zuraweil, president of the society and founding committee member, said: "When MYTS was founded in 2007, we had no idea of the scope of work we would be able to produce or the number of young people who would be involved.

"What we did know was that we wanted to create a vibrant youth theatre group that would introduce young people in Stafford and the surrounding areas to the incredibly exhilarating experience of performing musical theatre. And 15 years on, we can proudly say we have achieved that."

Their first production, Together We Sing, a concert with around forty youngsters, was the starting block for a talented company that has grown and evolved over the years and has gone on to perform NODA (National Operatic & Dramatic Association) award-winning productions and is the longest running musical youth group in the region.

MYTS followed their debut concert with the classic Wizard of Oz in 2008, Narnia in 2009 and Seussical the Musical in 2010.

In 2011 they received a NODA nomination for Stephen Schwartz’ acclaimed Children of Eden, in which they not only won Best Youth Musical but also Best Musical Category beating both youth and adult societies in the region.

Their current production, The Wind in the Willows, due to be performed in 2020 and postponed twice because of the pandemic, is now set to race onto Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre stage from July 13 to 16.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, which saw numerous roles having to be recast as the original members are now too old and have left to go on to further education, Wind in the Willows is shaping up to be a spectacular return to the Gatehouse.

Sue said: "The production team has remained unchanged despite the prolonged timescale and continue to work very hard to bring this wonderful adaptation to life.

"And we are thrilled that our director for this show, Sam Simkin, a former MYTS member himself, has returned to us in a professional capacity.

"It just goes to show what fantastic young talent we have in Stafford, and we are privileged to play a part in nurturing that talent and helping young performers grow in confidence and skill and to go on to careers in the performing Arts.

"Essentially the heart of the company is the young people themselves, in the skills they bring, their raw natural talent, their capacity for hard work and their unending desire to express themselves and perform."

After two years without being able to perform, MYTS are excited to be getting back to performing.