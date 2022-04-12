TV stars heading to Stafford Castle to film new auction show

Christina Trevanion (Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt) and Will Kirk (The Repair Shop, Morning Live)

Will and Christina will be at Stafford Castle on Wednesday, filming a new antiques show, The Travelling Auctioneers.

The show sees Will and Christina sift through a family home in each episode and identify items which have potential at auction, with Will deploying his restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers of Lichfield and Tamworth is providing the logistics and staff for the auction, which will see Christina yielding the gavel on the day.

Furniture, silver, musical instruments, ceramics and collectables will all be going under the hammer, including objects as diverse as an electric banjo and a bronze ship’s bell.

Lichfield auctioneer Richard Winterton

Mr Winterton said: “It’s great to once again be working with Christina, Will and the BBC for The Travelling Auctioneers.

“The premise of the show is all about uncovering hidden treasures and that’s exactly what we do every day of the week.

“The auction at Stafford Castle features some real gems and we are looking forward to the sale.”

Viewing takes place at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Wood End Lane by appointment only on Tuesday, between 9am and midday.

To make an appointment, call 01543 251081 or email office@richardwinterton.co.uk

The auction will then take place at 12pm on Wednesday at Stafford Castle, with members of the public welcome to attend. They are encouraged to arrive by 11.45am.

The catalogue can be viewed online at bid.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/8141/srric10291