Rugeley school celebrates 50th anniversary with fancy dress and festivities

Staff members Daniel Leese and Aimee Darnley with pupils Olly Birchnall, aged 6, Nellie Rankin, aged 6, and Noaah Murphy, aged 5.

During a retro day at Chancel Primary School, early years pupils dressed in 90s costumes, Key Stage One in 80s costumes, and Key Stage Two in 70s costumes.

The school, which was founded in April 1972 after a grammar school on the site converted to an infant school, has been overwhelmed by the support it has received during its week of celebrations.

Headteacher Tina Blankley said: "It's been absolutely wonderful, we've seen such community spirit at these events.

"Lots of people from the local community have come to see the exhibitions in the school, or commented on pictures we've put on Facebook.

Staff members Sharon Atkinson, Aimee Darnley and Sophia Miller celebrated in fancy dress.

"Children and their families have really loved seeing their old family members in our pictures.

"The whole school dressed up and it made the day a really fun, special event.

"I feel really proud and privileged to be here at this time to celebrate with the school and with Rugeley."

Jack Fairchild, aged 10, celebrating in fancy dress.

The school spent the week looking back at its half a century of history, with an on-site museum for children, their families and the local community to explore.

A narrowboat was even displayed on the site, with lots of pictures and artefacts from the school's history aboard.

Pupils got creative to mark the anniversary, with each class making an art piece based on the history of Rugeley or the school, to go on display in an exhibition which was open to the public.

Every child also drew a self portrait, which will be displayed on a commemorative tea towel alongside every other self portrait, to be kept as a memento.

Mrs Blankley added: "The tea towel is something the children can look back on and remember their time at school."

The school unveiled the special mural depicting eight sites and landmarks of Rugeley, including canal boats and the power station, which will be displayed alongside a brass plaque for all to see outside the school.