West Midlands visitor attractions: Find out what's on this Easter holidays

Building his burrow at West Midlands Safari Park is ‘Bramble Bunny’, with gardener April Catherine Rose

After a turbulent few years with pandemic lockdowns, being able to hold Easter events once more has been widely welcomed, with attractions pulling out all the stops to make it a special return.

West Midlands Safari Park, Shugborough Estate and Black Country Living Museum all anticipate a busy week, and most importantly, Easter weekend ahead.

Janine Downes, head of public programmes at Black Country Living Museum, said: "The museum hasn’t been able to open for Easter since 2019 so we’re thrilled to be back open and celebrating once again for this year.

"Bookings are already looking really positive, so we’re looking forward to hosting a successful Easter this half term.

"Our historic characters will be busily preparing for their Easter fete and will be demonstrating lots of Easter crafts.

"Visitors will also get the chance to have a taste of some traditional Easter baking and enjoy hot cross buns from our bake shop."

At West Midlands Safari Park, visitors will be welcomed with new resident, ‘Bramble Bunny’, along with Easter-themed displays and an interactive egg trail.

Rochelle Zare, head of marketing at West Midlands Safari Park said: "We are expecting tickets to sell out on some days within the Easter holidays, so booking is essential during this time to avoid disappointment.

"We’re so excited for guests to see what’s on offer at West Midland Safari Park during the Easter holidays.

"Guests can meet our new resident ‘Bramble Bunny’ character, see beautiful Easter-themed displays and explore an interactive egg trail to win chocolate prizes. It really is going to be a fantastic Easter event for the whole family."

And the fun doesn't end with just new events, with one new attraction opening its doors for the first time ahead of the Easter weekend.

Ollie Buckley, at Stourbridge Glass Museum, Wordsley

Stourbridge Glass Museum officially opened its doors on Saturday, and is looking forward to its first Easter weekend with a host of taster sessions.

Museum director Ollie Buckley said: "We warmly welcome people back for Easter, after all the lockdowns we are finally open and can't wait for people to sample our events.

"As part of the ticket, people can visit the hot glass studio to see a master glass worker making works of glass.

"Over the Easter period, we are offering taster sessions of events including walks and crafts."

Included in these sessions are a heritage guided walk on April 12 and a craft club, suitable for all ages, on April 14.

Meanwhile, at Sandwell Valley, a brand new rabbit village attraction will be open, filled with rabbits rescued by charities.

Sarah Payne and Fudge the rabbit at the new rabbit village attraction at Sandwell Valley Park

Events manager Corinne Caddy said: "We have been pleased with the turnout so far and we have had really good feedback.

"We are hoping the business will stay up for Easter and beyond.

"We are delighted to be doing events for the communities again after such a big break over the last couple of years.

"The rabbit village is a brand new attraction at the centre.

Staff move the giant house hutches into place at the new rabbit village attraction at Sandwell Valley Park

"It is populated with rabbits who have been rescued, and we will be talking to the public about rabbit welfare.

"We will also have craft activities, a circus skills workshop and a fun trail to go around."

Over in Staffordshire, Shugborough Estate is also gearing up for a nature-themed Easter Adventure.

Spring has sprung in the grounds and walled garden, as bulbs and blossom trees make springtime walks come alive with colour.

Families can also take part in an Easter Nature Trail, stopping off at activity points across the parkland, and collecting their chocolate prize at the end

Hayley Mival, general manager at Shugborough Estate, said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming visitors back to Shugborough Estate for our Easter celebrations after a challenging two years of restrictions and lockdowns.

"We anticipate being busy over the school holidays, so our volunteer and staff teams have been working hard to make sure the estate is accessible to everyone who wants to visit, whether that’s to enjoy the sunshine on a walk through the grounds, or join the Easter trail or visit the lambs at Park Farm."