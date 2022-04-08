Scout group chuffed with new kitchen

Scouts in Rugeley have benefitted from Amazon's donation.

The 1st Rugeley Scout Group, which offers youngsters a range of exciting activities, received the cash from the fulfilment centre in the town.

It has allowed them to have a fitted kitchen and has seen them offer Rainbows and Brownies groups to young girls in Rugeley, scout chiefs said.

Susan Kane, from the scout group, said: "We provide children in Rugeley with new adventures and experiences teaching them important life skills. This wouldn’t be possible without the community support we receive, so thank you to Gary and the Rugeley Amazon team for your donation.

"For the first time in our 111-year history we now have a fitted kitchen – a huge thank you."

And there are plans to offer community cooking, health and wellbeing events using the facilities alongside Rainbows and Brownies groups for young girls in Rugeley.

Anuja Boopathy, general manager at Amazon in Rugeley, said: "At Amazon we support the growth and education of young people, shaping them into the leaders of tomorrow. Involvement in extra-curricular activities outside the school environment is an important part of this development, and we’re pleased to provide the 1ST Rugeley Scout Group with this donation.”

The donation to 1st Rugeley Scout Group was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.