Warning issued after vaper charger bursts into flames

Vaper Charger

Crews from Cannock and Rugeley were called to Western Springs Road, at around 5.05pm on March 30 following reports of a vaper charger on fire.

Jordan Money, Station Manager at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Leaving an e-cigarette on charge when you're out or asleep could have devastating consequences.

"Use the charger supplied with the e-cigarette or recommended by the manufacturer and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for safe charging, use and disposal.

"Charging requirements will vary from one device to the other and always keep the device away from flammable or combustible materials such as a bed or soft furnishings.

"Don’t exceed the recommended charging time or leave unattended for any significant length of time.

"Check the e-cigarette carries CE certification and if you have any concerns, contact Trading Standards for more information."