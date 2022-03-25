Teacher swimming length of English Channel for charity

Stefan McWee is swimming the length of the Channel for charity

Stefan McWee is taking the plunge in May as part of the 30.9km Swimathon Challenge, dubbed the biggest challenge in swimming.

But Stefan decided to go one step further and swim 33km - the length of the English Channel - which is 1,320 lengths of the 25m pool at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Stefan, a duty manager and swimming teacher at the leisure centre, will take on the challenge to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

“I am hoping to help those that struggle on a day to day basis with mental health," he said.

"There’s a large area which mental health can develop from; friends, family, career, expectations, social media.

"The effects can lead to a variety of different outcomes, which I would like to play a part in preventing.”

Stefan has been praised for his efforts by Freedom Leisure CEO, Ivan HorsfallTurner, who said: “We are really proud of Stefan. It’s great to see a colleague making a difference and supporting a such a great cause.

"Swimming this distance is no mean feat and I’ll certainly be there to support Stefan - and swim a few lengths alongside him! - on the day”