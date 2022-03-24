Lichfield Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

Tony Hadley will open the festival with a performance at Lichfield Cathedral

The 2022 festival opens on Thursday, July 7 with a performance at Lichfield Cathedral from former Spandau Ballet frontman and festival patron, Tony Hadley.

Other acts performing include singer Ayanna Witter-Johnson, folk band and TikTok sensation The Longest Johns, comedian Zoe Lyons, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Ballet Cymru, the Brodsky Quartet, and cellist Steven Isserlis.

Amongst drama and dance this year are Justin Butcher’s Walking to Jerusalem; Lichfield’s own award-winning writer and comedian Katie Arnstein with Sticky Door; The Lord Chamberlain’s Men performing Shakespeare’s As You Like It in the open air with an all-male cast; and Indian classical Kathak dance and music from the Jaivant Patel Dance company.

The Festival’s inaugural Midlands Choir of the Year Competition winners will also be chosen in a Cathedral showcase of the finest Midlands-based amateur singing groups.

Family events include an adaptation of The Wind in the Willows; the return of the Festival Fireworks at Beacon Park on the final Saturday and a free-to-participate Day of Dance on the first Sunday.

There will also be a special children’s story-writing competition, Green Journeys, the winning entry of which will be recorded by Stephen Fry.

Lichfield Festival director Damian Thantrey said: “Since the first event in 1982, Lichfield Festival has brought artists and musicians of the highest calibre, and audiences local and national, to this beautiful city.

“Alongside fabulous established and up-and-coming artists, our 40th anniversary will feature works from the first Festival, new commissions, bespoke 1980s themed shows, music honouring the 150th anniversary of the composer Ralph Vaughan Williams and the inaugural Midlands Choir of the Year.

"We’re thrilled that Tony Hadley has agreed to launch the celebrations for us, and delighted also to welcome new principal Festival sponsor McArthurGlen.

"As always, there will be dance, drama, comedy, family fun, fireworks and free events – all the hallmarks that have made Lichfield Festival a cultural beacon for the last 40 years.”

Lichfield Festival 2022 runs from July 7 to 17, and is supported by Lichfield City and District Councils, and Arts Council England.

General booking opens Tuesday, May 3 with priority booking for Lichfield Festival Friends from Tuesday, April 19.