M6 car fire causes long rush-hour delays in Staffordshire

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

Drivers are facing delays on the M6 this evening after a car caught fire between Junctions 12 and 13.

The car on fire, which has caused delays on the M6. Photo: National Highways: West Midlands.
Traffic has been stopped on the southbound motorway between Stafford and Cannock due to a vehicle fire within Junction 12, with cars being diverted via the exit and entry slip road at Junction 12.

Drivers now face long delays of at least 45 minutes above usual journey times on the approach to the closure at Junction 12, where there are several miles of congestion.

Firefighters from Staffordshire Fire Service have now extinguished the vehicle fire but remain at the scene to oversee recovery and ensure the safety of everyone at the scene.

It comes after a seven-vehicle pile-up left three people injured and caused long delays during the morning rush hour.

The fire has caused delays on the M6. Photo: National Highways: West Midlands.
The aftermath of the fire. Photo: National Highways: West Midlands.
