School children put their "heart and soul" into Deaf awareness day

By Eleanor Lawson

A Stafford primary school has hosted a deaf awareness day which they believe their children will remember "for many years".

Jayne Fletcher, Theo Rollins and Jyoti Mayou.

Princefield First School in Penkridge 'joined hands' for the special day which aimed to champion inclusivity in the school and to be more deaf-friendly.

Special guest, signsong performer Jayne Fletcher, performed the Joining Hands song with children from key stage one and two by both singing and signing.

Children also enjoyed a British Sign Language session with Steven Leece and lip reading activities with Jo Orme.

Jyoti Mayou, a communication support worker who works with a deaf pupil and runs a sign club at the school, said “I felt very privileged and proud to have been part of organising the wonderful event with deputy head teacher, Mrs Cashmore.

"It was especially fantastic to see how all the children were so passionate to learn how to sing and sign. They put their heart and soul into it.

"They performed absolutely amazing on the day. It brought tears of joy to my eyes.

"The response from the children, parents and staff has been fantastic. Everyone took part behind the scenes, including teaching assistants, staff members, and even a balloon donation from a very kind and generous parent.”

Mrs Cashmore, deputy head teacher at Princefield First School, said: “The event was a huge success. Our children love to sign and sing. They were so excited to perform with Jayne and gave 100 per cent. They will remember this event for many years. “

To support the charity, Princefield First School’s parents kindly made donations to The Deaf Health Charity Signhealth, which helps deaf people and families access to services for mental health wellbeing.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

