Children making the most of the end of half-term

The event, organised by the Friends of Cannock Stadium Park Group, provided two hours of joy for 100 children by the allotment building.

There was fancy dress, dancing, face-painting, music, drawing and many other activities during the event which was free-of-charge.

Lynn Harley-Biggs, president of the Friends Group, said: "It was an absolutely fabulous event.

"We usually provide presents at Christmas time and chocolate eggs at Easter time for the children.

"This was the first time we had held anything like this and we will certainly do it again as it has been absolutely brilliant.

"We decided to provide a half-term event for the children as the area is in the top five per cent of deprived areas in the country.

"Cannock Chase District Council provided some funding.

"This paid for the children to have a party bag containing chocolates and toys to take home.

"Fortunately, although the weather was cold and breezy, the day remained dry.

"I spent several days worrying in case of rain because of the recent bad weather.

"The children had a wonderful time dancing with the characters who were dressed as Minnie and Mickey, Simba and Alice-in-Wonderland.