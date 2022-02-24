Shepherd’s hut holiday let approved for stately home

Chillington Hall

The Chillington Hall estate, near Brewood, has been home to the Giffard family since the 12th century, but the current house was built in the 18th century.

Guests over the centuries have included Elizabeth I, who stayed overnight during her visit to Stafford in 1575.

In the 21st century non-royal visitors can also stay at Chillington Hall.

A gardener’s cottage and a pump house have been converted into holiday lets in recent years.

On Tuesday South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee unanimously approved plans for another holiday let, allowing a shepherd’s hut to be installed in the estate’s secondary walled garden.

Plans were initially put forward for three shepherd’s huts at a commercially-managed woodland, but later withdrawn.

A statement submitted to South Staffordshire Council as part of the application said: “The current application is for a single holiday shepherd’s hut only within the secondary walled garden. The facilities including services, drainage etc have been designed to serve up to three holiday lets; no more.

“This is for the single shepherd’s hut currently being applied for, followed possibly by the conversion of two bothies into holiday lets at some point in the future. The conversion of the bothies into holiday lets will be costly, so if the shepherd’s hut is not successful the scheme to convert the bothies will be shelved.

“Over the last 20 years or so the owner has spent millions of pounds on the hall, the nearby model farm and many other buildings on the estate. Whilst some of this has been partially grant aided a great deal has not, including the repairs to the water tower and the replacement roof to the Smith wing of the hall.

“The plan of the shepherd’s hut is not so much to pay for future maintenance and repairs outright but to contribute to them in order to reduce the financial burden, not only for the present incumbent but for future generations. The Chillington Estate has been maintained by the present owner’s ancestors for many years and it is intended that it will be so by many more generations to come.

“The owners do not want to over-develop the estate as this would destroy what they are trying to preserve. At present there is a gardener’s cottage that is let out for approximately 40 weeks per annum.