Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

£75,000 profit made on Burntwood health centre sale

By John CorserBurntwoodPublished:

An investor has scooped a £75,000 profit in just two months by selling a former NHS health centre in Burntwood.

The former health centre
The former health centre

The 5,400sq ft complex sits on almost a third of an acre of land in Hudson Drive and has been empty since last year, when the medical practice moved to the new £3.4 million Greenwood Health Centre on nearby Lichfield Road.

The private investor acquired the site from a leading London-based auction house’s sale in December for £415,000.

It was offered in Bond Wolfe’s February auction with a guide price of £400,000 and sold for £490,000.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “We knew there would be strong interest in this lot because it is a site that clearly suitable for a variety of alternative uses, including residential development, subject to planning permission.

“It stands within a popular and well-established residential neighbourhood so was likely to prove highly attractive to a range of developers and investors. Working with Lichfield District Council, this redundant site could be regenerated as a high-yielding property investment.”

Burntwood
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Health
Property
Business
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News