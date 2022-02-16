£75,000 profit made on Burntwood health centre sale

The former health centre

The 5,400sq ft complex sits on almost a third of an acre of land in Hudson Drive and has been empty since last year, when the medical practice moved to the new £3.4 million Greenwood Health Centre on nearby Lichfield Road.

The private investor acquired the site from a leading London-based auction house’s sale in December for £415,000.

It was offered in Bond Wolfe’s February auction with a guide price of £400,000 and sold for £490,000.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “We knew there would be strong interest in this lot because it is a site that clearly suitable for a variety of alternative uses, including residential development, subject to planning permission.