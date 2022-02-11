Countryside and other green spaces will be at the heart of Staffordshire Day

Councillor Philip White at Tutbury Castle - flying the flag for Staffordshire Day

Co-ordinators Enjoy Staffordshire along with other partners have chosen "The Great Outdoors" as the theme for the popular May 1 event.

It will see a host of events and activities organised to promote the county's natural assets as the occasion is marked for the seventh time.

Councillor Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said: "We have a lot to shout about here in Staffordshire, and over the last six years we’ve used Staffordshire Day on May 1 to tell the world what a wonderful place it is to live in and visit.

"This year’s theme is the great outdoors and we’re celebrating our amazing countryside and open spaces. With national treasures like Cannock Chase, the Peak District, part of The National Forest and numerous country parks, we have so much to explore and be proud of.

"As in previous years, we want everyone to join in the celebrations. There will be a host of different events and activities over the weekend, including our film festival which is back for this year, so we’re encouraging people to take part and get exploring.

"Our last two Staffordshire Days were held virtually because of Covid-19, so this year we’ll be crossing our fingers and hoping we can get back to physical events and celebrations."

The Staffordshire Day Film Competition will return for a second year and is sponsored by the Staffordshire Film Archive. It is open to all film-makers, but all entries have to be either filmed in Staffordshire or celebrate the county in some way. There are six categories, with a £500 prize for the overall winner.

Louisa Shaw, place brand manager for We Are Staffordshire, added: “During the last two years of the pandemic, people have realised the value of the green spaces and natural environment around them, and how this is central to our sense of quality of life and wellbeing.

"We have an abundance of open countryside and protected natural landscapes across Staffordshire, and these spaces are not only attractive tourism destinations, but a central part of the lives of people who live and work here; where people can find tranquillity, get active and come together to enjoy quality time, as we are so eager to do on Staffordshire Day, after two virtual years of celebration!