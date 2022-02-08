Soroptimist group delight with thriving park trees

Cannock & District Soroptimist International members at The Cema with Chase Arts for Public Spaces members

Cannock & District Soroptimist International previously gave a helping hand to efforts to spruce up the area known as The Cema, in Chapel Street Park, Norton Canes.

Around £120,000 worth of improvements has been carried out at the park including a play area, footpaths, landscaping, outdoor gym equipment and artwork.

At the official opening groups which supported the project including Chase Arts for Public Spaces (CHAPS) and the Soroptimist branch attended.

CHAPS member Sheila Harding has been working on ideas for the project including the art work at the three entrances and the perimeter path.

While the Soroptimist members were able to incorporate their own centenary project to plant 100 trees in the area to the development.

Soroptimist president and CHAPS member Jackie Prince said: “To see this wonderful area where people can walk, exercise, relax and where children of all abilities can play and have fun safely is marvellous.