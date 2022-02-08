Owner of abandoned car in Stafford forced to pay £700 after ignoring warnings

The owner of the car was fined

The uninsured and untaxed black Kia Rio was left in Doxey for a month with a broken side window and fed up local residents called Stafford Borough Council.

Tyler Orton, from Stafford, admitted abandoning the vehicle last July and was fined £300 and ordered to pay £385 costs with a victim surcharge of £34.

Magistrates in Cannock were told the vehicle was reported to the council on July 30 and a notice asking for it to be removed was attached to the car.

On August 31 Miss Orton was sent a £200 fixed penalty notice for the offence - but as it had not been paid the case was brought to court.

Stafford Borough Council can have a vehicle removed if it has been abandoned on the highway or publicly accessible land - although it will need the landowner’s permission if it is on private land.

Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for environment, said: "I hope this sends a message to others that it is not acceptable to just abandon a vehicle you no longer want.

"This irresponsible behaviour not only causes a blight on the area, but it can quickly become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and is bad for the environment."

He added: "Please ensure you dispose of your unwanted vehicle properly or expect to face a fine or prosecution and an appearance in court.”