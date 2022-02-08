Notification Settings

Knife gang threatens man in his 90s in Market Drayton burglary

By Charlotte BentleyStaffordshirePublished:

An elderly man was pushed to the ground and threatened with a knife in a distraction burglary.

Detectives are now investigating the incident in Loggerheads, near Market Drayton.

At about 7pm on Saturday, the man in his 90s was at his home on Market Drayton Road when four men broke in via the back of the property, close to Price Road.

The victim was pushed to the ground and one of the men threatened him with a knife. He was later checked over by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

The men stole some fishing equipment and a quantity of cash.

Detective Inspector Andy Curran, of CID North at Staffordshire Police, said: “We are appealing for anyone to come forward if they saw anything suspicious, saw any suspicious men, vehicles or activity in the area during the evening of Saturday 5 February.

“I am also appealing for anyone with CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage of the area to come forward.”

Patrols have been stepped up in the area and door-to-door inquiries are taking place.

Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 642 of 5 February, call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

