Youngsters stepping out to help raise money for team

Nicola Harrison, a 36-year-old family support worker at Cheslyn Hay Primary School in Walsall, and her nine-year-old son, Luke, a pupil at Ridgeway Primary in Burntwood, are raising money to buy kit for the Chasetown Stags Under 10s football team.

Luke, who is a member of the team, came up with the idea of completing 10,000 steps each day during February and set up a gofundme page with a target to raise £150.

Nicola said: "Chasetown Stags Under-10s football team is a new team and was only formed in December.

"The 15 children who are members of the club do have football shirts but they do not have training jackets and hats like the other teams.

"We decided to raise funds to buy the items of clothing they need.

"It was Luke's idea that we should complete the number of steps each day during February.

"He has now turned it into a bit of race.

"Luke came up with the target figure needed to buy the jackets and hats but we have already raised £455.

"We have now decided to raise our target figure to £500.

"We are amazed by how much money we have raised so far.

"However, we intend to complete the challenge and are having a lot of fun taking part.