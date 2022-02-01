Farewell to Somme

Nicknamed Somme, Colour Sergeant Watchman V, a black Staffordshire bull terrier, died earlier this month, less than two years after retiring.

Association members watched yesterday at Burton Town Hall as troops carried his coffin, covered with a Union Jack.

Somme had served with distinction for 13 years along his veteran comrades and represented the association at more than 900 events, meeting nearly all of the Royal Family.

Watchman V leading a parade in 2015

Watchman V, who was the association's fifth mascot since the Second World War, was later buried in the hall's gardens, next to his predecessors.

His successor, Watchman VI also attended yesterday's ceremony, and a Facebook page dedicated to both of them has more than 26,000 followers, with over 400 people paying tribute to the fallen mascot.

They included Dorothy Clarke who said: "Rest easy now Colour Watchman V, your job is done.

"Everyone is so proud of what you achieved in your life, and you have left young Watchman to carry on the work you trained him for."

Sgt Watchman V, and pupil Gracie Johnston, aged nine at a school in Hednesford, Cannock

Patricia Ackroyd, the Mayor of East Staffordshire, said Somme was: 'Well loved by everyone who knew him.'

She said: ’'It is an honour for the borough for him to be laid to rest with his predecessors in our town hall gardens."

Handler Greg Hedges said: "'He semi-retired in March 2020 and I made him a scarlet Chelsea Pensioner's coat so he could keep going to events."

The Staffordshire Regiment was officially disbanded in 2007 and merged to become part of the Mercian Regiment.