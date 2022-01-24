Early 50th birthday present for canoe club

Thomas Kent, aged 12; Adam Burgess and Molly Woods, 11

Stafford and Stone Canoe Club celebrates its 50th anniversary next year and has produced 10 Olympians since it was founded, including JCB sponsored slalom canoeist Adam Burgess, who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at last year’s Tokyo Games.

Now JCB has donated the money to the club to enable the purchase of three new canoes as it nurtures future Olympians.

The JCB-branded canoes were given their first outing on the Trent and Mersey Canal at Stone in a training session hosted by Adam Burgess.

Adam said: “It’s so important that the club has the highest standard of equipment possible to give all the young people joining the best chance to progress, so it’s fantastic that JCB is supporting the club in this way.

"I joined the club at the age of 10 and it was the best decision of my life. All the training I did with them from a very young age has turned me into the athlete I am today.”

Adrian Croome, secretary of Stafford and Stone Canoe Club, said: “We are thrilled to receive this support from JCB as we approach our 50th anniversary next year. It helps us to build on everything we have achieved in the last half century.