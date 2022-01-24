£4.4m grant to help care providers recruit and retain staff

Staffordshire County Council's Stafford headquarters

The two grants are the latest in a series of funding measures to help keep services running through the coronavirus pandemic, as staff absences due to Covid-19 and self-isolation requirements continue to affect the health and care sectors.

A £4.4m Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund will be given to the authority in two instalments this month and next month. And around £900,000 is expected to be allocated to Staffordshire through the Infection and Prevention Control Fund.

A report to Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet said: “Care providers have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic and have faced challenges to maintain enhanced standards of infection prevention and control, test clients and staff, and in recent months to recruit and retain their workforce. Government has provided a series of one-off grants to support care providers.

“The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has asked local authorities to use (the latest) grants as quickly as possible. Funding can be given to providers to support their own initiatives or spent by local authorities on schemes to help all providers.

“Both grants must be used by March 31, with any unused funds returned to DHSC. The council will require applications from care providers in order to give assurance that funding will be used in line with grant conditions, and that funding will reach frontline staff.”

Cabinet members were given an update on how the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was affecting Staffordshire during their meeting on Wednesday.

Councillor Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, said: “The Omicron variant is markedly contagious – more contagious than previous variants – and we have recently seen a precipitous rise in the numbers. Thankfully we are now seeing a steady decline in community figures across all districts and boroughs.

“Notwithstanding, we remain higher than the England average and higher than the West Midlands. What’s driving this is principally the 5-10-year-olds, and thankfully in all other age groups including the elderly we are seeing a decline.

“However, because of the delay between infection and those requiring hospitalisation, we are still seeing an increase in the number of admissions to hospital with Covid. Although not thought to be as dangerous as previous variants, it still lays people low, can still make people very ill and tragically can still kill the most vulnerable.

“It is also affecting business continuity in all sectors of the economy, with people having to self-isolate with the new variant. This is also the case for vital infrastructure services.

“I am confident that the excellent inter-agency working during the pandemic will see us through this challenging time. And we are beginning to see early signs that the infrastructure risk is settling – we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”

Council leader Alan White said: “The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is placing huge demands on the local NHS, on schools and on businesses across Staffordshire. Thanks to the vaccine programme, we are breaking the link between infection and severe disease leading to hospitalisation.

“But many people of all ages across the county are yet to be full vaccinated or to have their booster. I urge everyone to get their jab as soon as they can.

“It will soon be two years since the pandemic was declared. A time of huge sacrifice for us all, of grief for far too many, but also of incredible community spirit and public service.