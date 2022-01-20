Trading standards issue warning about cowboy builders working in Staffordshire

Shoddy workmanship

There have been a spate of incidents leading to complaints range from being grossly overcharged, work being carried out that is unnecessary and paying out large deposits for work that is never carried out.

Officers are now reminding people to be wary of those offering convincing deals on various household jobs and repairs, particularly those calling door to door.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council said: "Keeping communities safe is our priority and this includes protecting people from rogue traders and doorstep crime.

"Cowboy builders prey on the vulnerable and sadly are active at this time of the year, as people use the New Year as an opportunity to do some work on their home.

"Most reputable builders, roofers and gardeners do not cold call. Our advice to people would be to always use a reputable trader, preferably someone who has been recommended by a friend or relative, take your time before making a decision and get several written quotes before agreeing to have any work done.

She added: "Never agree on the doorstep to have work carried out and don’t be tricked into thinking you’re getting a good deal in return for payment in cash or an immediate start to work. If you’re unsure about a cold caller you should ask them to make an appointment to come back when a friend or family member can be with you."

Officers warned residents to beware of prices that sound too good to be true, don't expect builders to be available immediately, don't put down large deposits up front and check out their previous work.

Residents are advised to set up a contract. This contract should include estimates of how much the work will cost and how long it will take and key responsibilities for the builder to ensure a dispute-free build. You may also need to take out additional self-build insurance or renovation insurance.